TUPELO • A man riding a bicycle along a busy south Tupelo road was hit by a passing vehicle and killed Wednesday,
The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on South Gloster Street between Barley Court and Green Tee Road. The initial investigation shows a 1983 Chevy pickup was headed south when an adult male on a bicycle attempted to cross the five-lane road. The cyclist was hit and died on the scene.
Neither the driver of the truck nor the passenger were injured. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has not released the name of the cyclist, pending the notification of his family.