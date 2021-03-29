JACKSON • Mississippi lawmakers were set to approve a hefty increase in education funding Monday thanks to higher-than-expected state revenues.
The House signed off on spending about $2.3 billion from the state general fund — a 4%, or $102 million, increase over this year’s education budget, according to House Education Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach. “It’s just a real good year for education in terms of money going into it,” Bennett told his colleagues.
The Mississippi State Department of Education was one of dozens of state agency budgets lawmakers were scrambling to nail down and pass Monday ahead of the session’s anticipated finish later this week. Monday was the deadline to pass appropriations and revenue bills.
Lawmakers late Monday were set to finalize an approximately $6 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. They had some wiggle room to spend, thanks to tax collections that were healthier than usual this year.
The Legislature was also expected to pass the annual bond bill — a sweeping piece of legislation that approves borrowing for dozens of projects around the state, including for universities and community colleges.
The state education budget, which still needs Senate approval before it heads to Gov. Tate Reeves, includes more than $51 million in funding for teacher pay raises.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed separate legislation on Monday authorizing the pay raise — an $1,100 increase for new teachers, and $1,000 for all others.
“It’s hard to imagine how difficult 2020/21 have been on our state’s educators,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “But so many have stepped up and done what Mississippians do — whatever it took to help MS kids! Today I signed HB852 to provide a much needed teacher pay raise! Our teachers deserve this — and more!”
Bennett said about $8 million of the additional money in this year’s budget will go to the state’s early learning programs, and $5 million will fund math coaches for the first time. He said lawmakers also agreed to put more money into teacher supplies and computer science education, among several other areas.
School districts will also receive a huge influx of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress earlier this month. Much of that money will be channeled directly to local districts — and Bennett urged both lawmakers and their constituents to keep a close eye on how school boards spend it in the coming months. “There is a tremendous amount of money going directly to the schools,” Bennett said of the stimulus money.
Lawmakers have also been rushing to compile the annual bond bill in recent days — a lawmaker wish list of sorts to authorize hundreds of millions of dollars worth of borrowing for state and local projects. The House on Monday afternoon signed off on the legislation, which included $121 million in bonds for universities and community colleges alone. The Senate was expected to do the same later in the evening.
“There are projects in here from the Tennessee state line all the way to the Coast,” said Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, leader of the House Ways and Means Committee. “Some really good projects, a lot of them infrastructure related, education related … We were able to help a lot of people.”