SALTILLO • The push to clean up Saltillo by removing blighted and derelict houses continues.
Over the summer, the city demolished three condemned houses and hauled away the debris. A fourth house remains standing, but required a work crew two full days to clean up. At a fifth location, workers hauled away a dilapidated double-wide trailer.
The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to place more than $20,000 in liens on the properties to recover the costs.
In June, the city approved the demolition of houses on Scotland Drive, North Third Street and Old Saltillo Road. In all three instances, the condition of the house deteriorated due to inaction of heirs after the owner’s death.
The city hoped to use public works department employees to take down the houses, but the size and scale of the project forced the city to contract out the jobs.
"The public works employees were tied up with water projects and you really need a large excavator to do those jobs," said Building and Zoning Director Brian Grissom. "Plus, contractors are already set up to deal with hauling away the debris."
It cost $3,600 to raze 234 North Third Avenue. The price of demolishing 189 Old Saltillo Road, just south of Saltillo Elementary School, was $3,800. The house at 108 Scotland Drive, just off of Mobile Street coming into the downtown area, cost $4,800 to remove because it was on a hill and had a basement.
State law allows the city to place a lien on a property, which must be paid when that parcel is sold. Aldermen instead voted to assess the costs without penalties on the three demolished houses.
Mayor Rex Smith said the assessment on some lots was approaching the retail value of the empty lot.
"I don't want to put a penalty on this and keep driving the price up where it can't be sold," alderman Terry Glidewell said.
The board did place penalties on the cleanup of a pair of properties. It cost the city $4,000 to hire someone to remove an old double-wide trailer from George Drive, just a stone's throw from city hall. Questions surrounding the ownership of the trailer delayed the removal process and prompted officials to add a $500 penalty.
Trash and debris covered the overgrown property at 189 Meg's Lane. Grissom said it took a public works crew with an excavator and a knuckle boom truck two full days to clean the property in a crowded subdivision. The total cost ran $4,400.
"They really got a deal," Grissom said. "They would have been charged $10,000 if they had to hire a contractor to do it."
When asked if the landowner had worked with the city to clean the property, Grissom said they "trimmed one bush one time."
The city could have tacked a stiff penalty to the project, but the board settled on $500.
The mayor said the work is part of a concerted effort to clean up blighted properties within the city limits. Officials would much rather have owners fix up the properties themselves, without the city having to intervene.
Officials also prefer property owners to maintain their land and not allow the houses on them to fall into a state where demolition is the only option. According to city officials, houses help the tax base: A $65,000 house will provide more property tax revenue than a $5,000 empty lot.