TUPELO • A passenger died in a Thursday night one-car wreck in Lee County.
A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper spotted a brown Nissan Altima traveling east at a high rate of speed on Highway 178 near Belden. The officer attempted to stop the car but the driver lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and crashed.
Alvaizor Fears, 25, of Blue Springs, was a passenger in the car. He was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center where he later succumbed to injuries received in the crash. Raybric Da Sean Mims, 20, of Tupelo, was the driver. Troopers did not say if Mims was injured in the wreck.
Tupelo Police Department is investigating the crash and charges could be pending.