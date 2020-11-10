BOONEVILLE • Two people have been detained and Prentiss County authorities are investigating a possible homicide in the Wheeler community.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the initial 911 call at 2:54 a.m. Nov. 10 concerning the location where a body could be located not far from the Lee-Prentiss county line went to Lee Communications in Saltillo. Officials soon determined the call actually originated from the Prentiss County side.
"Deputies responded and found a body at the given address inside the residence 265 County Road 5011," Tolar said. "The responding deputy immediately realized there was foul play and contacted our investigators and secured the scene."
When investigators arrived and assessed the crime scene and the situation, they determined they needed assistance. The department then called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and their mobile crime lab and crime scene technicians.
While waiting on the state aid with the crime scene, the investigation continued and investigators developed a possible suspect and began searching for that individual. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Booneville Police Department located the suspect in a south Booneville residence along with another individual.
Both have been detained, but Tolar is not revealing their names, ages or sex at this time.
"It's early in this case and we are still sorting out the details," Tolar said. "We will release more information as soon as we can."