HOLLY SPRINGS - Authorities are trying to identify the body of a woman found Christmas Eve in rural Marshall County.
A pair of hunters found the remains around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the edge of the Coldwater River under North Red Banks Road bridge. The victim was a white female in her late 20s and authorities estimated she had been in the water a week or more.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide. The body will be transported to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine a cause of death and aid in identifying the victim.
Investigators believe the woman was killed somewhere else and the body dumped in Red Banks. Just across the state line in Tennessee, both Memphis and Collierville have missing persons that fit the general description of the victim.
The family of Sarah Vinick, 26, a Collierville woman missing since Nov. 5, contacted WREG and told the Memphis television station they believe the body is their family member.
Anyone with any information should call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 662-252-1311.