OXFORD - The remains of an elderly Lafayette County man missing for two weeks were found Saturday afternoon under a bridge just south of Oxford.
The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the Yocona River bridge on Highway 7 South around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 7. Under the bridge, they found the body of a man. Family members identified the man as Homer Myers.
Myers, 73, was last seen around 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at a house on Twin Gates Drive, less than 2 miles from where he was found. The Vietnam veteran had no known medical conditions or personal means of transportation.
The remains were sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for autopsy.