STARKVILLE – The remains of a man missing for four weeks was found in a wooded area in south Oktibbeha County over the weekend.
Abraham Potts, 69, was last seen Friday, March 6, around 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Wadkins Lane in Oktibbeha County, just west of Starkville. His body was found Saturday morning in a heavily wooded area near the intersection of Skinner Road and Oktoc Road.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt told The Starkville Daily News he had confirmed the identity of Potts, adding the foul play was not suspected.
Family members said Potts suffered from a medical condition that may have impaired his judgment. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on March 10 to help locate Potts.