TUPELO - Authorities recovered the body of a man from a private lake just east of The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said authorities "recovered a body from the watershed lake in the Indian Hills area. The identity of the body has not been released.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said she is awaiting DNA confirmation before releasing any information. That testing could take days.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said his water rescue team members were contacted Monday by a Tupelo police detective requesting help recovering a body from a lake.
The body was floating face down about 20-25 feet from the bank," Walker said. "We put in a boat and retrieved the body."
Walker said the male victim, who was clad only in socks and underwear, was "pretty good-sized" and appeared to have been in the water about a week.
Tupelo police have been searching for former Mississippi State University football player Philemon D. "P.J." Jones, 27, who has not contacted his family since Jan. 20. He is described as a 300-pound black male last seen in the Indian Hills/Barnes Crossing Area. It is believed Jones is suffering from undisclosed medical issues.