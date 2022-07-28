TUPELO • Two local colleges reported receiving bomb threats on Thursday, although law enforcement's searches of both campuses turned up no evidence of explosives.
Itawamba Community College said at 12:35 p.m. that its Tupelo campus would evacuate immediately to allow authorities to conduct a thorough sweep of the buildings.
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said that following multiple threats across the state at other community colleges this morning, the college was prepared for a possible threat.
"The threat was made via 911, and Tupelo Police Department immediately started working with ICC to coordinate a sweep of the location," Allen said. "The call was specific to the ICC Tupelo Campus, but for a building that doesn’t exist at that location. However, the campus evacuation was vital for us to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our ICC family."
Around 2 p.m., employees were cleared to return to campus and normal operations resume at 2:30 p.m.
ICC thanked the Tupelo Police Department, Tupelo Fire Department, ICC Campus Police, Tupelo Bomb Squad, Tupelo K9 Bomb Dog and TPD assistant chief Anthony Hill for their assistance in addressing the situation.
A similar threat was made at Mississippi State University in Starkville. The college said at 12:32 p.m. that a bomb threat had been reported near the Cullis Wade Depot and Barnes & Noble bookstore.
"Officials are responding. Avoid the area," the university said. "Numerous reports have been made at other institutions, but the university is taking all necessary precautions."
Sid Salter, MSU's Director of Public Affairs, said other universities had recently received similar threats that were false alarms, but MSU was evacuating and searching specific buildings mentioned in the threat out of an abundance of caution.
After a diligent search by the MSU police department, including canine assets, the university declared "all clear" around 1:30 p.m. and returned to normal operations.
