OXFORD • There was no bond hearing Wednesday for the man charged with the murder of the University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, according to an email statement from Major Alan Wilburn of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The hearing for Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth, Texas, will be held when the defense attorney files a motion for the bond hearing.

Theesfeld was a fellow Ole Miss student who is suspended, according to a university spokesperson. 

On social media, friends of Kostial’s have been posting about her under #JusticeforAlly.

While authorities are not releasing further details about motives or the connection between Kostial and Theesfeld while the investigation is ongoing, on Twitter one of Kostial’s friends, under username @WhatchaDonnaDo, tweeted that “he harassed her for years.” In a follow-up tweet, she declined to address media outlets.

Kostial, who was 21, was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the University of Mississippi, according to a Facebook post from her father Keith Kostial. Kostial was a 2016 Lindbergh High School graduate. Some people left flowers for Kostial outside her former high school in her honor.

