This photo provided by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department shows Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Authorities on Monday arrested Theesfeld, a University of Mississippi student from Texas, saying he killed a female Ole Miss student. (Lafayette County Sheriff's Department via AP)

OXFORD • The bond hearing for the Brandon Theesfeld, the Ole Miss student who was charged with the murder of 21-year old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial will be next week, according to Theesfeld’s attorney Tony Farese.

The bond hearing will take place Thursday, August 22 at 9 a.m. in Oxford. Farese said he requested the bond hearing Wednesday after talks with Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office, and they spoke with a court administrator Thursday. The date was scheduled around the Lafayette County Circuit Court’s calendar.

“We’re going to request a reasonable bond from the court and hopefully get a bond set so that Mr. Theesfeld can be out to assist us in the preparation of the defense of his case,” Farese said.

