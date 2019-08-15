OXFORD • The bond hearing for the Brandon Theesfeld, the Ole Miss student who was charged with the murder of 21-year old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial will be next week, according to Theesfeld’s attorney Tony Farese.
The bond hearing will take place Thursday, August 22 at 9 a.m. in Oxford. Farese said he requested the bond hearing Wednesday after talks with Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office, and they spoke with a court administrator Thursday. The date was scheduled around the Lafayette County Circuit Court’s calendar.
“We’re going to request a reasonable bond from the court and hopefully get a bond set so that Mr. Theesfeld can be out to assist us in the preparation of the defense of his case,” Farese said.