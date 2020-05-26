WEST POINT - A man wanted in connection with a fatal Sunday night shooting turned himself in to authorities Monday and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Richard Raines is accused of the shooting death of Curtis Williams Jr. at the Relax Inn on Highway 45 North. During his initial court appearance Tuesday morning, he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Clay County Jail on a total bond of $1,010,000.
West Point Police were called to the motel just after 9 p.m. May 24 after a caller reported a man had been shot. The responding officers found Williams laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Medics responded but Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter Jr.
The preliminary investigation revealed Raines and Williams had an altercation, which escalated to the shooting.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244.