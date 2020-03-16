IUKA - A Tishomingo County woman is facing serious charges after she tried to sneak methamphetamine into the county jail.
Amanda Smith, 38, of Pickwick Circle, Iuka, was brought to the Tishomingo County Jail by bail bondsmen on March 11 on a bond surrender. While at the jail, she allegedly tried to hide drugs inside her body.
Correctional officers were able to retrieve the narcotics before they could be hidden or destroyed. The drugs were turned over to the investigators. Smith was charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony tampering with evidence.
During her initial appearance in Tishomingo County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.