BOONEVILLE – The Booneville Board of Aldermen has overridden Mayor Chris Lindley’s veto of a vote to cut his salary in response to an assault conviction.
The board voted 4-1 to slash Lindley’s salary by more than one-third from $62,000 to $40,000 per year during their Nov. 1 meeting. The move came just days after the mayor was convicted of the simple assault of a minor, a misdemeanor, and fined $2,000.
The mayor later vetoed that vote.
During their meeting Tuesday night, the board overrode the mayor's veto, but also placed Lindley under a 90-day probationary period where he could regain his full salary.
“It’s a chance for us to review his work ethic and if he makes significant improvements in that time, the board will consider restoring the original salary,” said Ward 1 Alderwoman Tara Lauderdale.
This is not the first time this year Lindley has been put on probation by the board. The new 90 days will follow the same criteria of a similar plan instituted in the spring.
In April, the board approved a “90-day Performance Improvement Plan” for the mayor following a breakdown of communications between the mayor and board over possible grants as well as other issues. The plan, presented by Lauderdale, included standard items like accountability, meeting deadlines for grants and including the aldermen in updates on city business.
The 90-plan also included line items that Lindley was to conduct no personal business at city hall and that he was to remain sober during business hours and during meetings. When asked if Lindley’s sobriety or lack thereof had been a problem, both Lauderdale and at-large alderwoman LaVaile Shields deferred to city attorney Daniel Tucker.
“(Lindley’s sobriety) was an issue during one meeting that I know of,” Tucker said without going into further detail.
The week after the first 90-day plan started, Lindley confronted two juvenile boys about riding a motorcycle to football practice at West Side Park on April 11. One boy said Lindley hit him in the back of the head three times. His parents pressed charges against Lindley.
When the case was heard in late October in Prentiss County Justice Court before a special judge and prosecutor, Lindley was found guilty and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. Lindley has said he plans to appeal the conviction. No appeal has been filed to date in Prentiss County Circuit Court.
On Tuesday, May 31, at 1 p.m., the mayor was seen in his city-owned vehicle going into a liquor store. He came out carrying a bag. When confronted at the June 7 board meeting, Lindley said he had not broken any laws.
While aldermen had no way to prove there was alcohol in the bag, they voted 5-0 to take away the mayor’s car. Since then, he has been paid mileage for using his personal car for city business. At the same meeting, Lauderdale and Shields called for Lindley’s resignation.
The 90 days of the first improvement plan were up July 4 but the board took no formal action while the assault charge made its way through the criminal justice system.
In mid-October, the board approved a motion to get quotes for a car under $40,000 for the mayor to use. During the first November meeting, the board reinstated the mayor’s vehicle.
