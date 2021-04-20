BOONEVILLE • The hometown of reigning Miss USA Asya Branch will honor her Friday with a parade and sendoff party before she competes in the Miss Universe Pageant.
A downtown parade for Branch will take place at 5 p.m., starting on Church Street and winding through First Street before stopping at 105 West College for a meet-and-greet session the public.
At 6 p.m., Market 105 is hosting a gathering for Branch that will include a cocktail hour, a three-course dinner starting at 7 p.m. and live jazz.
Tickets are $100 per person or $175 per couple, and can be purchased at www.market105booneville.com. A ticket includes two drink vouchers. Dress is business/cocktail.
Branch will represent the United States in the 69th Miss Universe Pageant May 16 in Hollywood, Florida. She is seeking to become the ninth U.S. delegate and the first since Olivia Culpo in 2012 to win the Universe crown.
Online voting is under way on the Miss Universe app for fans to vote their favorite delegate into the top 21. Visit missuniverse.com/vote for more details.