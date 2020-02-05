BOONEVILLE - The Booneville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three people wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations.
The department released the names and pictures of the three, but no information about the cases, whether they are related or possible charges.
Officials are looking for Taylor Charvez Kent Brinston, 22, of Tupelo; Grant Russell Stewart, 18, of Tupelo; and Vickie Lee Taylor, 52, of Guntown.
Anyone with information on these people or their whereabouts is asked to call the Booneville Police Department at (662) 728-5611 or the anonymous tip line at (662) 728-1230.