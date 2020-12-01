BOONEVILLE - A Prentiss County man has been charged with stealing a small building nine months ago.
In November, the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a storage building reported stolen in February from County Road 5035 could be found at a Booneville trailer park.
Deputies went to Jones Cove Trailer Park, just inside the city limits of Booneville, and found the building in question. The property owner said he bought the building from an individual in February. He was able to produce a bill of sale date Feb. 18 and signed by the suspect, Kevin Michael Willcutt, 42, of Booneville. The man agreed to return the building to the rightful owner.
Investigators notified the original owner of the building, who then pressed charges against Willcutt for grand larceny. He was arrested on Nov. 30 and booked into the Prentiss County Jail. He has since been released on a the $10,000 bond set by Prentiss Justice Court Judge Trent Moore.