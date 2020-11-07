BOONEVILLE • A Prentiss County man has been charged with breaking into a residence and stealing, among other things, the copper plumbing.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said his department received a complaint Sept. 15 that someone broke into a camper on County Road 5141 and stole several items, including the copper plumbing. The victim knew the suspect and wanted to press charges.
After an investigation, deputies arrested Joshua Dale McMahan, 35, of Booneville, on Nov. 3 and charged him with grand larceny. During the initial appearance in Prentiss County Justice Court, Judge Trent Moore set bond at $5,000. The case will be presented to the next grand jury.