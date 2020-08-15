BOONEVILLE – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Prentiss County that claimed the life of a Booneville resident.
Early Friday morning, troopers responded to Highway 30 near County Road 3330 in Prentiss County. The preliminary investigation showed that Johnny Taylor, 19, was traveling east in his 2000 Dodge Ram when he left the roadway and struck several trees.
Taylor was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash by the Prentiss County coroner. No other occupants or vehicles were reported from the crash.