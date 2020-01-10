BOONEVILLE - A late night arrest warrant ended with a wanted man facing additional drug charges Thursday.
Just before midnight Prentiss County deputy sheriffs went to a County Road 1209 residence to execute an arrest warrant on Ronnie K. Shook, 56, of Booneville. Shook was located inside the residence and had in his possession a felony amount of methamphetamine.
Deputies charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Bond has not been set and the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.
Shook still faces charges with the city of Booneville.