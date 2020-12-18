BOONEVILLE - The Booneville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate someone wanted for questioning in an open investigation.
David Jacob O'Conner, 30 of Booneville, is suspected of breaking into a building, stealing a motor vehicle, and stealing personal property. He could possibly be armed.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked call BPD at 662-728-5611 or their anonymous tip line at 662-728-1230. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-773-8477.