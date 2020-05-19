BOONEVILLE - The Booneville Police Department took to social media for help finding two men.
In the Facebook posts published Monday evening, the department said it was looking for Thomas Gerald Wade and Jacob Wayne Tomason. Both are wanted for questioning in ongoing investigations.
The department did not list ages or last known addresses of the two men or any details about which crimes the are investigating.
Anyone with information about the men or their whereabouts is asked to call BPD at (662) 728-5611, their anonymous tip line at (662) 728-1230 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.