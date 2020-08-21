BOONEVILLE - The Booneville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a few people.
The department said they are looking for Chelsea Summer Peters, Melissa Ann Smith and Tyrone Javon Starks. According to the post on Facebook, all three are wanted in connection with separate ongoing investigations.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Booneville Police Department at (662) 728-5611 or their anonymous tip line at (662) 728-1230. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-8477 or crimestoppersnems.com.