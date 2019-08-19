BOONEVILLE • The child found dead in a hot car at a Booneville daycare apparently died at a separate location, according to Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey.
No one has been charged criminally in the death of the 21-month-old boy, but the case is still being actively investigated.
Ramey said police were called to North Second Street (Highway 145) around 5 p.m. Aug. 16 to a parking lot shared by Mighty Cubs Daycare and Field of Dreams Adult Daycare. Responding officers found the white male dead in the car.
"It has been determined neither business (daycare) had anything to do with the events that led to the death of the child," Ramey said Monday. "It appears the child was left in a vehicle at a workplace in Booneville for several hours during the day prior to arriving at the daycare facility at approximately 5 p.m. when the child was discovered in the vehicle."
The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
"The investigation is still ongoing at this time," Ramey said. "Investigators are still gathering video footage and statements surrounding this event."
The chief said more information will be released as it becomes available.