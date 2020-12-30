BOONEVILLE - The Booneville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a Booneville girl who has gone missing for the second time in two weeks.
Shelby Baswell, 17, is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5' 3" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
She was last seen at a residence in the east Booneville area on Christmas night and was last heard from early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 30.
When Baswell disappeared Sunday Dec. 21, the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office reported her missing, saying she might be in the New albany area. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said she was found around noon two days later.
Anyone with information on Baswell of her whereabouts is asked to call the Booneville Police Department at (662) 728-5611. Information can also be left at the BPD anonymous tip line at (662) 728-1230 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.