BOONEVILLE - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash in Prentiss County that claimed the life of a Booneville teen.
Early Sunday morning Troopers responded to reports that a vehicle had struck a tree on Highway 4 just east of the Booneville city limits. The preliminary investigation showed a 2016 Dodge Challenger was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
One of the passengers, Logan Harr, 17 of Booneville, was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver and other passenger suffered moderate injuries in the crash.