It is now legal to possess or sell liquor, beer and wine within Booneville city limits after citizens voted in favor of both Tuesday night at the Westside Community Center, according to unofficial results announced at less than an hour after voting closes.
Voting started at 7 a.m. and ended promptly at 7 p.m. Voters were able to vote on two questions on the referendum. One was to allow beer and light wine. The other vote was for liquor and wine with more than 5% alcohol.
Unofficial results announced 1,264 votes in favor of the sale of beer and light wine with 724 against. For liquor, results were 1,242 in favor and 754 against. The initial count does not include absentee votes or affidavits.
Approximately 40 to 50 people were in the room went votes were being counted and announced. Moving Booneville Forward spokesman CJ McCoy was in attendance and said she was proud that voters showed up and was glad the issue got on the ballot.
“Here we are, finally stepping in. We’re not a bull's eye anymore,” McCoy said.
According to an Oct. 10 Daily Journal article, area churches such as the Booneville Church of Christ were in opposition to alcohol. The article cites concerns around the cost of alcohol abuse financially and socially, and alcohol opponents held a prayer rally on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Booneville City Park.
McCoy said she expected the vote results, as many people reached out to her to say they would vote on the issue. She emphasized the economic impact of voting for Booneville to be “wet,” stating that now tax dollars that leave daily can stay within Booneville.
“That revenue will be here for Booneville. We’re already doing amazing things downtown and in other places in our town, especially with the community college building up. All this stuff going on, this was the perfect time for this to happen in Booneville,” McCoy said.