BOONEVILLE - A Booneville woman was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and improper equipment in addition to a previous Booneville warrant after a traffic stop by the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office.
Lisa Mitchell Mackin, 46, Booneville, was stopped for improper equipment near the intersection of Highway 30 and CR 5031 by Deputy Sheriff Aaron Stolz. Mackin was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant from the City of Booneville and was found in possession of meth.
Bond was set at $10,500 on county charges. The case will be handled by Narcotics Investigator Grady Smith and North Mississippi Narcotics and be presented to a Prentiss County grand jury at a later date. A hold was placed on her for the City of Booneville.