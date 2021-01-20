BOONEVILLE • Work is nearing completion on a project to transform an old Booneville playground into a new and improved playspace.
Mayor Chris Lindley said residents will soon be able to enjoy the city’s new “Kid’s Town” park, located on North 3rd Street.
“The city is getting a new park, and we’re about 90% done,” Lindley said.
Construction of the park is being funded in part through a $400,000 donated from Illinois-based food producer Plumrose USA through its Hometown Pride initiative. The company made the donation in September to help the city with renovations to the park.
Plumrose USA has a plant in Booneville.
Once complete, the renovated park will feature two main play areas with slides, monkey bars and climbing zones; two sets of swings, a music area, a new pavilion and more.
Lindley said city leaders want residents to have a place to come to when there are fewer restrictions on gatherings after the pandemic.
“Being able to gather with one another after COVID was something we stressed when talking about the building of this park,” Lindley said. “We’re social, and we want this park to be a place where people can gather and enjoy themselves.
“I’m very proud for what we’ve done in the city of Booneville and would like to thank Plumrose USA for their donation,” Lindley added.
Lindley said his goal is to have the new park completely finished by the summer.
“We had planned to have it up and running by December, but the weather and other things prevented us from doing so,” Lindley said.
A virtual demonstration of how the park will look can be found on the City of Booneville’s Facebook page.