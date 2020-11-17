SHANNON • A passing deputy, who was in the right place at the right time, made life on the run brief for a Lee County man accused of stealing boots at knifepoint.
Dexter O'Neal Gamble, 50, was arrested Monday morning and charged with armed robbery and several outstanding misdemeanor offenses. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:39 a.m. less than two hours after he tried to steal a pair of boots from a farm supply store between Verona and Shannon.
According to the crime report, a female employee at Agri Farm and Ranch store on Highway 145 Shannon said a Black male entered the store and was looking at some boots before 9 a.m. The suspect put on a pair of new boots and started to walk out of the store without paying.
"He had done the same thing Saturday," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. "His standard mode of operation was to go in, put on the new shoes, then put his old shoes in the box and leave it on the shelf as he walked out.”
According to the sheriff, the store’s owners discovered the theft Saturday after he left.
“They were able to look at the security camera and determine what the suspect looked like. He wore a hat or something trying to disguise his appearance when he returned (Monday) but they recognized him and were watching him,” Johnson said.
When Gamble tried to exit the store, the owner stepped between him and the door to prevent him from leaving. At that point, Gamble allegedly produced a knife and threatened to kill the store owner if he tried to stop him.
"There was an accomplice in a car in the parking lot, but the employees were able to use a piece of equipment to block the car in and prevent their escape," Johnson said. "When he couldn't use the getaway car, he had to leave on foot."
A Lee County deputy sheriff was patrolling in the area and was able to quickly apprehend Gamble. Johnson said authorities also recovered three pairs of stolen boots.
The white female accomplice was not arrested, but Johnson said she may also face charges.