TUPELO - A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suspected of running away from northeast Mississippi 10 days ago were both located Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced that Mason McGillivray, 15, had been located in a Facebook post late Tuesday morning. Haley Patterson, 14, was found safe around 2 p.m.
Johnson said both were considered runaways. After McGillivray was located, law enforcement believed Patterson had to be close by.
Her parents, Brad and Bethany Patterson, arrived in St. Louis early Tuesday morning to assist local law enforcement in the search for their daughter.
While the news is a blessing for the parents of the teens, both families are asking that friends and well-wishers respect the families' privacy and not ask questions about the teens disappearance.
"Thank you for all your love & prayers," Lesa McGillivray posted on Facebook. "Thank you to every law officer, family member and friend who searched for our child. We are forever grateful to you all. Please continue to pray for Haley and her family."
Patterson and McGillivray were last seen in the Mooreville area driving a white, four-door 2002 Chevy Tracker with a Pontotoc County license plate. That vehicle was also recovered in Missouri.
According to the family, McGillivray was supposed to be spending the night in Pontotoc at a family member's house on the night he was last seen.