STARKVILLE - A young boy died Wednesday afternoon after his family's car was rear-ended south of Starkville.
According to the Mississippi Patrol, a Starkville family was headed south on Highway 25 in a Chevrolet Cobalt. As they approached Craig Springs around 4:15 p.m. April 29, the car containing Jamie and Holly Rodgers and their two sons, was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Brad Mitchell, 36.
Wyatt Rodgers, 8, was pronounced dead by the coroner shortly after the wreck. His 5-year-old brother was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and listed in critical condition. Holly Rodgers was carried by ambulance to the same Jackson hospital, listed in stable condition.
The father received minor injuries. The driver of the truck was reportedly airlifted to a Jackson hospital. His condition is not known.