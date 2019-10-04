OXFORD • University police cancelled a public announcement of Glenn Boyce as the next chancellor of the University of Mississippi after a clash with protesters.
The state Institutions of Higher Learning board had called a noon event at the Inn at Ole Miss to announce its chancellor selection following a suddenly abbreviated search process to name the leader of the state's flagship university.
Shortly after the event began, university police clashed with protesters, and ultimately physically picked up and carried UM Solidarity organizer Cam Calisch out of the room as she kicked.
UPD Chief Ray Hawkins just physically picked up UM Solidarity organizer Cam Calisch and escorted her out of the press conference.— Taylor Vance (@Taylor_Vance28) October 4, 2019
After a few minutes, University Police Chief Ray Hawkins announced that he had ordered the event canceled because some people "choose not to be civil."
Student voices have loudly criticizing the selection of Boyce since media outlets reported it Thursday night.
Students gathered in the Grove on late morning Friday to prepare signs and then marched to the Inn at Ole Miss where the Boyce event was supposed to take place.
People are still protesting after the press release has been shut down. pic.twitter.com/hsRAJODGdO— Taylor Vance (@Taylor_Vance28) October 4, 2019