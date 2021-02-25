TUPELO • The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) announced the start of their 2021 Annual Campaign on Thursday during a virtual kickoff. The Zoom call and Facebook Live presentation replaced their annual Youth Breakfast this year.
The virtual celebration highlighted the impact North Mississippi’s five clubs had despite COVID-19 limiting the number of children sites could serve. BGCNMS served 1,236 youth last year, according to its 2020 impact report. The two Tupelo locations, Haven Acres and Northside, served 523 youth and had 13 adult staff and six volunteers.
This year’s goal was to raise $200,000, roughly 22% of the organization’s budget. According to Zell Long, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi CEO, the group has already reached 49% of that goal through its internal campaign, which includes community advisory boards and gifts.
“We are so appreciative of our board members, the corporate board members, the advisory board members, a couple of foundations that have been partners with us,” Long said. “We’re excited about starting the external (and) believe that we’re going to make our goal and hopefully exceed it.”
The biggest challenge during the pandemic was adjusting how they serve in order to continue keeping clubs open. That included extra cleaning and having smaller groups, which has led to longer waiting lists for members to get in the club.
Numbers are also capped to 30 members at the Ripley location, 60 members at the Oxford location and 50 at the other locations.
Kenorus Wilson, the director of the LOU Barksdale Clubhouse in Oxford, said that despite having to change programming, it’s been rewarding seeing the smiles on members’ faces and being able to create and maintain supportive relationships with them.
“At first, it was a challenge, but when the team came together, we all put our ideas together and it’s worked out tremendously,” Wilson said. “The kids love coming and when they’re not ready to go home everyday, that’s a plus in my book.”
Supporters raised approximately $194,000 in 2020. Much of that campaign was impacted by the pandemic, as BGCNMS moved with caution around COVID-19, said Director of Marketing & Special Events Evie Storey. But supporters still rallied to raise nearly $60,000 in the final weeks.
“We were able to reopen and we had a plan in place to still try to move forward with the summer programming and reopen,” Storey said. “I think that encouraged a lot of people to continue giving because they knew that was what we were trying to do.”
For the external portion of the campaign, there will be no face-to-face campaigning. Instead, BGCNMS will lean on its prior relationships and send information to partners directly, such as through phone calls and emails.
Annual campaign chair Matt Gillis said BGCNMS has been blessed to continue serving and said it’s exciting being on a board where the focus is around the children. Donations would help the organization meet the additional needs COVID-19 has brought.
“We realize that coming through these times, everyone has been affected by COVID, but our hope – and I know that we can do this – is to exceed that goal,” Gillis said. “I’ve seen the generosity through last year and how blessed we’ve been and I know going into this year, especially living in Tupelo as long as I had and did, that people want to give.”
Fundraising for the campaign ends April 8.