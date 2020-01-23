TUPELO - Braylon Robinson of Oxford was named the 2020 Youth of The Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Thursday at the Renasant Center for Ideas in Tupelo.
Robinson, a ninth grade student at Lafayette High School, has been a Boys & Girls club member since he was six and was “overwhelmed” to be chosen as this year’s winner.
“I’m excited and for the other contestants, I’m excited for them as well,” Robinson said. “I want to help others reach this goal and be great.”
He encourages younger club members to continue to do what is right and help others.
As organizational winner, Robinson will have a chance to compete at the state Boys & Girls Youth of the Year Competition, which will be hosted in Oxford Feb. 26-28. The state winner receives a $2,500 scholarship and a chance to compete in regionals for a $25,000 scholarship. The regional winner can compete in nationals for a chance to earn a $50,000 scholarship.
Youth of the Year runner-up was Dakoyta LeSure for the New Albany Boys & Girls Club. Other club winners included Kyion White for Tupelo, Northside; Tanysia Steele for Ripley; and Jahtonia Wilson for Tupelo, Haven Acres.
Youth of the Year competitors must be ages 14 to 18, club members for at least two years and earn the title through club service, volunteering, good conduct and academic success. Each person received a medal, plaque and cash prize.
“It is the most prestigious honor that can be bestowed upon a club member. We have some outstanding candidates for this year’s Youth of the Year competition,” said Tonny Oliver, director of operations.