TUPELO - The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will be re-opening June 8 to serve members.
Clubhouses in Tupelo, New Albany and Oxford will be re-opening. The Ripley site will remain closed due to being housed inside a local school.
CEO Zell Long said the administration is excited to be able to open up while following CDC guidelines. The organization will limit member capacity to 50 to 60 club members at each site, approximately half the amount of members summer program normally hosts, and implement a 1 to 10 employee/club member ratio. Individual hot meals will be served daily.
Additional safety measures, such as daily temperature checks three times a day, sanitation and daily checking of staff for symptoms, will be implemented.
“We’re doing everything from our standpoint to make sure that everyone has a great experience, but that we’re following the guidelines to make sure everyone is safe, so that’s the priority,” Long said.
Boys & Girls Clubs temporarily closed on March 18 due to COVID-19 safety concerns concerning gatherings of more than 10. Director of Operations Tonny Oliver and his team of five full-time Unit Directors reached members virtually during the closure by posting online sessions on Facebook, according to a press release.
“By engaging in virtual programming, we can continue to serve youth by developing, delivering and supporting positive youth development at a distance,” Oliver said in the press release.
Before reopening, the organization spoke with city mayors, school superintendents, and other local leaders in each community and surveyed parents. More than 83 percent of surveyed parents responded feeling comfortable allowing their children to return to their local club in June, with more than 86 percent saying a full day program would best support their needs as a parent, according to a press release.
The program is also opening to help parents who are working over the summer but need a safe place for their children to go, Long said.
They also reviewed data of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each community and the size of each facility to make operational decisions for each location, according to a press release.
To be able to safely accommodate members, Long said there will be no field trips, and clubhouses are not being split up by ages this year as they were previous year. They bring in the arts and go out of the box to help give members a sense of normalcy, Long said. Many members have been coming for years, and the summer is a time when many members can be more involved with the club. Reopening was also important to help club members who may lack access to the Internet, Long said.
“A lot of our club members don’t have access to the Internet, so there’s a huge possibility that some of them have gotten behind in homework, so we’re hoping to curtail or stop the summer learning loss and try to help them gain back, because we do have internet accessibility in the clubs, so we’re going to work hard to try to get them back to speed and get caught up again before school starts in whatever format that is."
Long said it was also important to reopen to help children stay out of trouble due to boredom. She is thankful for the support of the community and board members.
Fundraising was paused due to COVID-19. BGCNMS receives nearly half of its operating budget through individual and corporate donations and special events. The Board of Directors is in the final stages of its 2020 Annual Campaign and has reached 82% of its $200,000 goal, according to a press release, but Long said they ask the community for their continued support as they take on additional expenses due to an increased need for cleaning supplies and protective equipment.
Registration will be on a first come, first served basis. The summer fee for the Tupelo locations is $75. The summer fee for the New Albany site is $50. The summer fee for the Oxford site is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.
Membership applications may be downloaded at: www.bgcnms.org/join-a-club.
The application, required documentation and summer fee may be returned to local Clubhouses between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.