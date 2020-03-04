TUPELO - Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s Director of Operations Tonny Oliver was recently elected to The Professional Association (TPA) of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The Professional Association serves nearly 2,000 career professional members nationwide. Over the past six decades, TPA has promoted many national initiatives that benefit past and current Boys & Girls Club professionals — including national scholarship programs for career professionals and the establishment of Leadership University which provides professional development training.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.