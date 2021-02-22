TUPELO • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is kicking off their 2021 Annual Giving Campaign virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live this week.
The fundraising campaign will launch this Thursday, Feb. 25. The event can be streamed live from the organization's Facebook page at 9 a.m. and again at noon.
Last year's campaign raised more than $194,000 for the five North Mississippi Clubs located in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette Counties.
In a typical year, the campaign is announced during the Annual Champions For Youth Breakfast, which honors the organization's top supporters. This year, those recognitions will take place through a Zoom event and will include club highlights and the announcement of the 2021 campaign.
"The annual campaign gives the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi the ability to bring together communities and make boys and girls feel secure," said Matt Gillis, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi corporate board member and annual campaign chair via press release. "Programs offered through your gifts keep kids engaged and develop a strong sense of belonging."
Zell Long, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi chief executive officer, said the kindness and generosity of the organization's many supporters make the good work they do possible.
"The annual campaign is significant in being able to serve the youth at our five Clubs," Long said. "The goal of $200,000 is approximately 22% of the total budget. Our generous donors continue to help change the lives of members at the Clubs. We can’t thank you enough."
The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi has been serving the region since 1996. The organization, which has a stated goal of inspiring and enabling youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens, reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany.