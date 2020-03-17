TUPELO - Due to the recent recommendations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Boys & Girls of North Mississippi will cease regular operations until further notice.
The last day of regular operations for clubs is Wednesday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The parking lots of the Haven Acres and Northside Boys & Girls Clubs will continue to be a pickup location for meals provided by the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition.
For more details, contact Evie Storey at 662-687-4574.