STARKVILLE - A Rankin County woman was arrested by the Starkville Police Department recently, charged with five felony warrants.
According to police, Joseline Balderas Perez, 19, of Brandon, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with a series of “smash-and-grab” auto burglaries that happened on Sept. 9. She was charged with four counts of auto burglary and one count of possession of stolen property. She remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
A second suspect, Cordarius Woodard, 20, of Jackson, is facing the same five felony charges. He remains incarcerated in the Rankin County Jail on unrelated charges and will be processed through the Starkville Police Department upon his release.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.