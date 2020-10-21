TUPELO • A pair of longtime supporters of the Lee County Library have been given its highest award.
Dr. Dan and Frances Brasfield were presented with the Helen Foster Award for Library Advocacy and Support as part of a virtual 2020 Tupelo Reads event on the library’s Facebook page Tuesday night.
The award was created in 2016 as part of the library’s 75th anniversary. According to library director Jeff Tomlinson, the award was designed to honor those who exemplify the library’s mission.
“It recognizes those who promote literacy and learning through reading,” Tomlinson said.
This year’s award, the design of which changes annually, was created by Michael Ashley of the Caron Gallery.
Dr. Debbie Jones, chair of the library board, called the Brasfields pillars of the library community, noting the couple established an endowment for youth.
The Brasfields said receiving the award was a “tremendous honor.”
“We have been using the Lee County Library since early childhood, which has been quite a few years ago,” said Frances Brasfield.
Her husband expanded on the role the Lee County Library has played in their lives over the years.
“We have watched the growth over the years,” Dan Brasfield said. “It has been a privilege to work with the library and the many programs they offer and support.”
The Lee County Library was founded in 1941, the year Dan Brasfield was born. Brasfield lived just up the road from the library, at the end of Jefferson Street.
“I can remember as a young boy, my mother would bring me here to get books, and I would go right out there and read on the steps,” he said.
When the couple moved back to Tupelo in 1975, the library was a welcome friend.
The Brasfields’ official association with the library began 30 years ago when Frances was asked to join the Friends of the Library. Both she and her husband became active in the Helen Foster Lecture Series, which has hosted Dr. Werner Von Braun, Shelby Foote and John Grisham.
“Frances got really active and headed the Friends two different times,” Dan Brasfield said. “When (my medical practice) finally slowed down, I got more involved. The summer reading program, public computer access, the Bookmobile; it’s amazing all the things the library offers for the community.”
For the Brasfields, the library isn’t just a building; it’s an integral part of the community. Frances Brasfield noted that when inclement weather threatened to cancel the neighborhood’s Trunk of Treat Halloween celebration a few years ago, Tomlinson threw open the doors and let the event take place inside the library.
The Helen Foster Award is given to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the library through their acts of advocacy. The award is named for Helen Foster, a former library board member and library director. When she died in 1961, she bequeathed funding to create the annual lecture series.