OXFORD - A Calhoun County woman suspected of helping an Oxford burglary suspect flee the state has been arrested and charged.
Oxford police responded to a South Lamar Avenue residence on Dec. 16 because of burglaries. Authorities say Kayla Roberts, 25, of Bruce, hid the suspect - her former spouse - and took him to Florida right after the burglaries occurred.
On April 1, Roberts was stopped by the Hernando Police Department and held for OPD. She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with accessory after the fact. During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $1,500.