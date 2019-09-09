HOLLY SPRINGS - A woman with a checkered criminal past has been arrested after running from police responding to a burglary.
Holly Springs police responded to a burglary call Sept. 4 at a Martin Luther King apartment complex. The victim told police that Jacquita Myles, 27, of Holly Springs, was responsible. When police found Myles a short time later, she tried to flee on foot but police still apprehended her.
She was carried to the Marshall County Jail and charged with burglary and resisting arrest. Bond has not been set on these charges.
In late July, Myles was charged with felony fleeing after leading police on a high speed chase. When officers tried to pull her over for outstanding warrants on July 23, Myles sped away through a residential area, hitting speeds of more than 80 mph. Due to the possible danger to the public, police terminated the pursuit and filed the warrants.
Days later, a tip came in that she was in Lee County. The Tupelo Police Department was notified and Myles was taken into custody without incident. She was out on a $15,000 bond at the time of the burglary.