TUPELO - The recent rains have helped, but done little to offset the significant drought conditions in Mississippi.
Because there is still a fire risk, one federal agency continued a ban on campfires while another is restricting fires on national forest lands.
Friday, the Natchez Trace Parkway lifted its campfire ban on parkway property in Alabama and Tennessee due to recent rainfall and reduced fire danger. But the ban in Mississippi is still in effect. Campfires are banned at the developed campgrounds at Rocky Springs and Jeff Busby, and at the designated bicycle campgrounds at Kosciusko, Witchdance, and the Parkway Visitor Center.
Charcoal grills and cook stoves are still permitted, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as dry grass, leaf litter, and pine needles.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Oct. 11 that it is restricting the use of fire on national forest lands in Mississippi as a safety precaution. The restrictions include burning outside of designated recreation areas and specified fire confinements.
“We’ve been monitoring the drought conditions closely and are in regular contact with our state partner, the Mississippi Forestry Commission,” said National Forests in Mississippi Forest Supervisor Carl Petrick. “We’re taking this action to protect forest visitors, natural resources, and private lands.”
The Forest Service order, which covers all National Forests in Mississippi through Nov. 1, follows the state-wide burn ban proclamation issued by Gov. Phil Bryant.
Individuals who have questions about these restrictions should contact the local office on one of the National Forests in Mississippi which includes the following ranger districts: Bienville, Chickasawhay, Delta, De Soto, Holly Springs, Homochitto and Tombigbee.