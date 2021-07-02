TUPELO - Anyone wanting to help Scott Burns' annual "7 Days for the Troops" needs to go ahead and head down to the food court at The Mall at Barns Crossing.
The annual fundraiser for Purple Heart Homes is winding down. Anyone wanting to by a raffle ticket on one (or more) of the 30-plus donated items needs to do so by Friday at 8 p.m. They will start contacting the winners Saturday morning.
"We'll have live music Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. when we wrap up," Burns said. "Folks can still come by (Saturday) and make donations in person."
Burns is set to raise a record amount this year and hopes to be able to top $40,000 in donations by the time the event shuts down.
"I don't keep any of the money I raise," Burns said. "It all goes to Purple Heart Homes and it stays in this area. This is our ninth year to be associated with them. In that time, they have helped out three veterans in Tupelo and 13 in Mississippi.
Purple Heart Homes was founded in 2008 by two Gulf War veterans as a way to provide housing solutions for disabled and aging veterans. They projects have ranged from building ramps to making older homes wheelchair accessible to bathroom remodels to mold remediation.