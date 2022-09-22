Pot 1

The former home of Pier 1 in Tupelo, located on North Gloster Street, will soon be converted into a medical marijuana dispensary. 

 DENNIS SEID I DAILY JOURNAL

Is the former home of Pier 1 going to be transform into a medical pot shop? Bed Bath & Beyond is closing a bunch of stores; is Tupelo's on the list? And what exactly is being built atop that lot next to Chipotle? 

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Recommended for you

Load comments