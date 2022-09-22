Is the former home of Pier 1 going to be transform into a medical pot shop? Bed Bath & Beyond is closing a bunch of stores; is Tupelo's on the list? And what exactly is being built atop that lot next to Chipotle?
Daily Journal business writer Dennis Seid has the answers to these questions and others he's been asked on the Biz Buzz Facebook page.
It's a dispensary going in Pier 1
This has been asked several times over several posts: The former Pier 1 retail store at 3836 N. Gloster Street in Tupelo will be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.
So far, 110 licenses have been issued for dispensaries in Tupelo. A license also has been given to a dispensary in Saltillo. The 12 licenses in Lee County are tied with Harrison County for second-most in the state. Hinds has the most with 12 licenses
Locations of the dispensaries can be found at the Mississippi Department of Revenue website at dor.ms.gov/mississippi-medical-cannabis-act.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 stores
Kitchen, bedroom and toiletry retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond said earlier this month that it was closing 150 underperforming stores in a bid to stabilize its finances.
As of Sept. 15, it has identified 56 of those stores. So far, the store in Tupelo, located in The Shops at Barnes Crossing, has escaped the chopping block.
The 24,000-square-foot Bed Bath & Beyond is an anchor store for The Shops, a 75,000-square-foot retail center that opened in 2005 along with Dollar Tree, David's Bridal and Quizno's.
The retailer, based in Union, New Jersey, also said that it would go back to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store labels. That reverses a strategy embraced by its former CEO Mark Tritton, who was ousted in June after less than three years at the helm amid slumping sales and supply chain issues.
WestPark Pavilion work is moving along
The building on West Main Street next to WestPark Pavilion I – home to El Agave, Lost Pizza and Ford Physical Therapy – is the aptly named WestPark Pavilion II. The property measures some 8,500 feet ... slightly smaller than its counterpart.
In April, developer Clay Short said one medical use provider was the first tenant. No other tenants have been identified yet.
Car wash being built next to Chipotle
This bears repeating, as the question has been asked several times: Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express Car Wash is under construction next to Chipotle in Tupelo.
Tidal Wave is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. No opening date has been set.
