TUPELO • Fidel Cubillo isn’t opening a new restaurant; his newest concept is actually 10 restaurants rolled into one.
The owner of the D’Casa locations in Tupelo, Cubillo has had what he calls his “project of love” for five years. And soon – within weeks – Cantina Del Sol will open.
Located next to Best Western Plus and across from Best Buy in Tupelo Commons, Cantina Del Sol will be unlike any other Mexican restaurant in Tupelo, Cubillo promises.
To develop the menu, he wanted reminders of the many tastes and flavors of his native Mexico.
“Mexican food is so wide and varied, and we needed to do a lot of research,” he said. “It’s very regional. Here, we’re so used to cheese, nachos, chicken, rice, beans ... so I took several friends to Mexico last year.”
Among the travelers was Britt Caldwell, the owner of J. Britt Lighting, who designed the restaurant, getting inspiration from what he experienced.
“I wanted him to see the culture,” Cubillo said. “Most people go to Mexico for the beaches, the tourist spots. I took him to the heart of Mexico. We went from very traditional restaurants, mom and pop restaurants to street food.”
They traveled thoughout the interior of Mexico and tasted a bit of everything, some familiar, some not. They came away with many ideas which Cubillo and his team are working to replicate at Cantina Del Sol.
The menu – still a work in progress – will be divided into three sections. One is for street food; one is for what Cubillo calls “Mexican strong plates,” which are authentic dishes from those places they visited; and the last section is an ode to some of the house favorites (i.e. D’Casa favorites, which also happens to be a play on words paying homage to his other restaurants).
The strong plates will feature a lot of specialities, like duck, beef, chicken, fishes octopus among other items. In fact, Cubillo has some 100 entrees that have been developed, but only 20 or so will be rolled out at one time.
“We have to see what people like and don’t like,” he said.
Initially, the restaurant will open only after 4 p.m. Lunch will eventually be served once the evening dinner service is comfortably set.
And a buffet will be available for the lunch crowd, with some of those house favorites. That’s Cubillo’s recognition that diners want their food quickly at lunchtime. But the buffet section will close and the lights turned off after lunch. The section is separated with large stone columns, and in the evenings, spotlights will only be used to highlight the bowls and paintings on the wall in the area.
The strong plates and street foods menu will be the emphasis at dinner, when diners will have more time to enjoy what Cantina Del Sol has to offer.
‘It’s going to be different, done in a very traditional, way” Cubillo said. “Some of its going to involve a bit of show. Some dishes will require the moving of hot stones, some have some flame. We’re going to go off on a limb and have some octopus plates and some duck plates ... my main concern is putting 10 restaurants from Mexico into one kitchen. It’s one of the most complex kitchens I’ve ever seen or designed.”
Bringing the culture here
Cubillo has been in a restaurant for as long as he can remember In fact, his mother went into labor with him while she was busing tables.
He helped in the family restaurant, he helped at the restaurants, and he opened his first restaurant when he was 21. In 2007, he moved from South Dakota with his new wife to Tupelo, where he opened his first D’Casa location.
“What I’ve been doing is what my father taught me to do, and we present Mexican foods this way,” Cubillo said. “It’s good, but I think there’s something different. We want to bring the culture here.”
While P5 is a familiar favorite, authentic Mexican food is much more. And the presentation at Cantina Del Sol will be a little more than P5 and more than just plopping the food on the plate.
“We want people to experiment and try something different,” Cubillo said.
As part of bringing the culture to the restaurant, it was designed to have a feel of old Mexico with a modern touch. The bricks, stones and tiles came from Mexico. The colors are muted with a splash of color. Subtle, yet bold at the same time. Upscale without being pretentious.
“One of the ground rules I told Fidel was if it was in D’Casa or looked like it belonged in D’Casa, we weren’t going to put it in here,” Caldwell said. “All Mexican restaurants basically have the same look and the same menu, and that’s not what we were going after.”
Lights were handpicked. Paintings and artwork came from Mexico as well as family members, including Cubillo’s daughters. Murals were painted by local artist Kit Stafford.
On another note, the brick columns and the brick barrel ceiling in the bar were done by Cubillo’s father.
“Family and friends really helped out with this project,” Cubillo said. “It’s been a journey ... and it’s been a project of love that we’ve also had fun with.”