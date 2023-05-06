TUPELO – For the 12 years that Adam Morgan has operated Blue Canoe, the bar and music hot spot has been friendly neighbors with Midnite Pottery. And now, Morgan is the owner of the hand-made pottery business.
So what is a bar and restaurant owner doing by getting into pottery?
Morgan admits buying Midnite Pottery – which was founded in 1997 – was stepping outside of his comfort zone, but his intentions are to elevate the business and to continue to make Tupelo an interesting place to live and shop.
"I think half are excited for me and our squad, and half thinks I'm off my rocker and just want to enjoy the show," he said.
But the reasoning for purchasing Midnite Pottery was two-fold, Morgan said.
"The first thing that came to mind was the parking. We use a ton of their parking at night, and now being in control of that was the first thing that came to my attention," he said. "But I've known (manager) Christy (Watson) before I even opened Blue Canoe, and I trust her and know it's in capable hands. I probably wouldn't have gotten involved in it without her."
Watson, who has been with Midnite Pottery for eight years, is thrilled about Morgan's plans.
"I would have loved to have more input in the business before, and now the visions Adam and I have for the place line up," she said. "We want to give a spot for local artists around the community and makers to have somewhere to display their work. There's so much talent in this city and we've seen there aren't a lot of places to do that. When Adam said that's what he wanted to do, my heart just fluttered. That's exactly what I wanted to do – to build up other artists in this community."
Morgan said Midnite Pottery has a great foundation, and he's ready to build on it with Watson's help, along with Alex West and Lauren Barnett. And while house-made pottery has been it's signature offering, Morgan is going beyond that.
"We're going to bring some different things to the table with local flair," he said. "Local art, some home decor-type stuff, and just trying to make it a little more unique place to shop in Tupelo. So it will be much like a Midnite Pottery and gifts type of place."
Additional workshops will be added to the calendar, and Morgans said gardening classes and stained glass classes are just the start.
All those plans will take a month or two to take shape, he said.
"We've got a lot of talent around here we want to try to bring to the forefront," Morgan said.
Having had Blue Canoe for 12 years and then Pizza vs. Tacos, Morgan said getting into something he's never done before brings a welcome challenge.
"It's fun having those juices flowing," he said. I've done it with Blue Canoe and PVT, it's an excitement but also a nervousness. You just have to trust that you have the right ideas and just roll with it."
Long-term, Morgan wants to see Midnite Pottery grow and thrive, providing another outlet for the talent in the area.
"I hope to see the shop become a creative and inspiring place for both locals and travelers to drop in and find something unique," he said.
