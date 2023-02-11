BLUE SPRINGS – Trey Chadwick and Cole Nichols have worked together in several kitchens, including the Tupelo Country Club and Woody's, so it's no surprise that they appreciate a good knife.
All that cutting, slicing, chopping, dicing, etc., plus cooking had given them a perspective on what they were doing — and what they wanted to do.
"Cole and I started adding up how much time we were spending in restaurants, and we thought, why not make our own kitchen knives?" Chadwick said.
To explore the possibilities, Nichols made a chef's knife using steel from his father's company, Nichols Damascus Steel.
"I was just blown away by the quality of it," Chadwick said.
That’s when the duo decided to leave the kitchen behind and open their own custom kitchen cutlery business: Adroit Cutlery.
Adroit goes back to an Old French word meaning "handsome or elegant" as well as "skilled," and the duo want their knives to exhibit all those qualities — and, of course, cut everything in the kitchen, from onion and tomatoes to fish, chicken and beef.
The company launched in November, and its Facebook page shows some of the work Chadwick and Nichols have done. So far, they’ve created chef's knives, paring knives, cleavers and santokus.
According to the business partners, the goal isn’t to reinvent the wheel; rather, they want to improve what's available, all while keeping everything sourced in the U.S.
"We wanted to elevate those products with high-quality steel that can last," Chadwick said.
Each knife is designed to be used in the kitchen, but some may want them as collector's pieces. Every knife is handmade, which is labor-intensive work. Besides the high-quality steel, materials for the handles include aircraft-grade carbon fiber, exotic wood selections and machined titanium screws.
They get the knives as blemish-free as possible by hand, which is a time-consuming process, but Chadwick thinks if there's enough demand one day, production capacity can be greatly improved by machining the knives.
"Then we could have a commerce website where people can order the knives a la carte, and we'd have a much bigger inventory available," he said.
Nichols agreed, adding that he believes they may eventually create a production set of knives while also catering to those who want something a bit more unique.
“If somebody wanted a custom-made knife, it would obviously cost more, but it would be totally doable,” he said. “If they wanted a certain type of blade, handle, screws, or even pattern of the blade, we could do it."
While they build the business, Adroit Cutlery is using shop space at Nichols Damascus Steel in Blue Springs. Eventually, they'd like to move the shop to Tupelo, perhaps even opening a small showroom.
"We've got a lot of steps to fill before we build a shop in Tupelo," Chadwick said. "But we're both Tupelo residents, we've cooked in Tupelo, and everybody knows us, so why not?"
Adroit has found several buyers, including Shelby Baswell, who recently bought a chef's knife.
"It has treated me very well," said Baswell, who works in the kitchen at Fairpark Grill. "Being in the food industry, I never realized how important it was to have a good knife until I received my knife from Adroit Cutlery. I was highly impressed by how comfortably it fit in my hand because it can be difficult to find the right size knife."
Baswell said she was impressed with the woodwork of the handle and how smoothly the knife glided through everything she cuts daily.
"I never knew really how much depth there was to craft cutlery and fine steels and patterned steels," Chadwick said. "So it's been a very eye-opening endeavor to see the quality of the steels we've been working with, and it's been fun manipulating them into high-quality products."